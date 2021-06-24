Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.62% of NXP Semiconductors worth $897,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

