Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 120,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

