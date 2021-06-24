SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,880 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $162,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 186,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,690. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.