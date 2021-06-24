Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,222,198 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,222,198 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,178,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 602,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907,021. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

