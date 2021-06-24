Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.08

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Several research firms have commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Viad alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.