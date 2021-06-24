DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 3.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 19,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,340,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 785.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

