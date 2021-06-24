Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

