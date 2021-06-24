American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,068,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,781. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

