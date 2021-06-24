Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $185,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.60 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

