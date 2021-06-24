Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 876,529 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876,529 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $307,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The firm has a market cap of $591.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

