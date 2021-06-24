Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $15.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 11,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.