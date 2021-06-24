Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $16.97 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

