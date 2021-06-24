Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 24,600 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

BXP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. 17,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.