Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,930 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $61,710,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 6,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,738. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

