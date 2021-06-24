Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research firms recently commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,769 shares of company stock worth $7,826,170 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,202,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STTK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. 5,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.92. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.