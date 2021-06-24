HS Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 4.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Domino’s Pizza worth $145,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $461.88. 8,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,700. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $465.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

