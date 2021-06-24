Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

