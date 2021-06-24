Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD stock remained flat at $$233.24 on Thursday. 30,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

