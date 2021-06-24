Jentner Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

