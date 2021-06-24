Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 9.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY traded up $17.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,491. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.