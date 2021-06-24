Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Trimmed by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 819,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,351,001 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,376. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

