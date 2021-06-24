Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123,932 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,007,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 317,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,587,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 518,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,838,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,829 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.50. 542,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

