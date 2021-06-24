Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,853 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Ross Stores worth $503,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.05. 39,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.