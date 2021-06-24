Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $671,563.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

