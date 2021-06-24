Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $9,730.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

