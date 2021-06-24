Vai 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.17 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Vai has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and $2.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 91,262,592 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

