Davis Selected Advisers Sells 18,310 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 254.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 843,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 46,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

