The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $305.12. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,529. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

