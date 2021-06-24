SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $270,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 290,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916,984. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

