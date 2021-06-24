Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,978. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

