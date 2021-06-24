Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $162.88. 91,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

