Lcnb Corp Sells 411 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 126,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.