Davis Selected Advisers Has $108.06 Million Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 30.46% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $108,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,498 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

