4,000,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $12,450,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $3,486,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,923. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

