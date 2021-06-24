Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Shares of REGN traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.54. 10,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

