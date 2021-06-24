Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 129,276 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 136.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.71. 39,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

