Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $581.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

