Insider Buying: Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Insider Purchases 120,945 Shares of Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) insider Rodney Chittenden bought 120,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,159.38 ($7,256.70).

The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.07.

About Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources Limited engages in the mining, exploration and development activities in Australia and Indonesia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Surprise uranium project covering an area of 2705 square kilometers located in the northern part of the Lake Frome Embayment, South Australia; and Kabanga North and North East project covering an area of 411 square kilometers situated in northwestern Tanzania.

