ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

