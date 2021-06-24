Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,184. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 732,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,484,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.