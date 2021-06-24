Ether Kingdoms Token Trading 54.6% Lower Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $21,771.67 and $19,929.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,799,891 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

