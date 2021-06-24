Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 9,529 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,587,000.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 3,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

