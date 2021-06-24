Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,413. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.