66,119 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

