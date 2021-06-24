Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,086 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Crown worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.16. 12,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

