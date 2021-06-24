Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 92,824 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Huntsman worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.