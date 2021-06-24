Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $138.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,450.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,344.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

