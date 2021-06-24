IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:INFO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.78. 30,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

