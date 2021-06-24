1,923 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $699.29 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $679.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

