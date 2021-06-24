Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.93. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.